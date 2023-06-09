Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Girl, 10, reunited with family after 24 hours lost alone in Washington mountains

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:55 pm
Shunghla Mashwani hugging a family member. View image in full screen
Shunghla Mashwani, 10, was reunited with her family after being found alive in a mountain area in Washington. She was lost and alone for over 24 hours. Kittitas County Sheriff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A “resilient” 10-year-old girl was reunited with her family on Monday after she was lost and alone for 24 hours in the “rugged and remote” Cascade Mountain Range in Washington, police said.

Shunghla Mashwani was separated from her family in the Cle Elum River Valley, east of Seattle, while she was playing in the woods near Cle Elum River on Sunday afternoon, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Shunghla’s family reported the girl missing from Cathedral Pass Trailhead on Fish Lake Road at about 2 p.m. local time. The nearly 20 adults in the large group of extended family members realized Shunghla was missing when they congregated for lunch and the 10-year-old was not present.

The family initiated a frantic search for Shunghla. Since there is no cellphone service in the valley, the family searched alone for two hours until a passerby on a utility vehicle invited the family to use a Starlink phone, powered by satellite, at their cabin nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

After the family called 911, police launched an immediate hunt for Shunghla alongside search and rescue volunteers, police dogs and unmanned drones. Volunteers from several nearby counties also joined in the effort.

“The search area was steep, rugged and remote, with dense trees and undergrowth cut through by the fast-running Cle Elum River,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Many rescuers apparently worried Shunghla “might have been taken by the swift current” in the river.

More than 24 hours later, Shunghla was found alive on Monday around 3 p.m. nearly 2.5 kilometres from where she was last seen. The girl had only “minor scrapes.”

Shunghla told her family and police she’d become lost while searching for a footbridge near where her family was going to have lunch. The 10-year-old allegedly hiked downstream through dense forest and spent the night fighting off cold temperatures huddled between a grouping of trees. She told police she knew if she followed the river, it would eventually lead her to people.

Shunghla Mashwani and two rescuers in an inflatable yellow boat on the river. View image in full screen
Shunghla Mashwani and two search and rescue crew members on an inflatable raft after she was found on June 5, 2023. Kittitas County Sheriff

“She proved an extraordinarily resourceful and resilient 10-year-old,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The two volunteers who found Shunghla helped her into an inflatable rescue watercraft so she could be brought back to the east side of the river where her family was waiting.

Shunghla Mashwani and a family member walk hand-in-hand. Their backs are to the camera. View image in full screen
Shunghla Mashwani and a family member holding hands after her rescue. Kittitas County Sheriff

According to police, the Mashwani family immigrated to the U.S. only two years ago from Afghanistan. They told search and rescue crews they like to hike in the Cascade Mountain Range because it “reminds them of home.”

Click to play video: 'Safety tips for hiking with children'
Safety tips for hiking with children
Missing GirlMissing Girl FoundLost GirlLost girl foundCascade Mountain RangeCle Elum River Valleygirl lost in forestgirl lost in mountainslost girl washingtonmissing girl washingtonShunghla Mashwani
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content