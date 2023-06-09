Menu

Crime

Lindsay police arrest Oshawa man found with $700,000 worth of drugs

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 11:37 am
Drugs seized by police in Lindsay, Ont., on June 9, 2023.
Drugs seized by police in Lindsay, Ont., on June 9, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
An Oshawa man is facing drug-related charges following an incident at a residence in Lindsay, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the area of Russell and Sussex streets. The complainant alleged a guest stole property and left the residence.

The suspect was located a short distance away. Police say the man was found in possession of stolen property and an estimated $700,000 worth of drugs including:

  • 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl
  • 595 grams of cocaine
  • 565 grams of methamphetamine
  • 12 grams of heroin

The 29-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of theft over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer (providing a false name), and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future court date.

Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together
