Lindsay police arrest Oshawa man found with $700,000 worth of drugs

An Oshawa man is facing drug-related charges following an incident at a residence in Lindsay, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the area of Russell and Sussex streets. The complainant alleged a guest stole property and left the residence.

The suspect was located a short distance away. Police say the man was found in possession of stolen property and an estimated $700,000 worth of drugs including:

1.6 kilograms of fentanyl

595 grams of cocaine

565 grams of methamphetamine

12 grams of heroin

The 29-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of theft over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer (providing a false name), and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future court date.