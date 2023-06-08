Menu

Crime

Swan River teen suspect charged in connection with Manitoba homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:22 pm
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a homicide in Swan River, Man., last week.

Manitoba RCMP said the accused, who is from Swan River and knew the victim, was arrested in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the community in the early morning hours of May 29, where they found the body of a 29-year-old woman.

No one else was at the scene, and the investigation was taken over by the RCMP’s major crime services.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate suspected homicide in Swan River'
Manitoba RCMP investigate suspected homicide in Swan River
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPManslaughtercrime in ManitobaSwan RiverSwan River RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

