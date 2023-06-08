Swan River teen suspect charged in connection with Manitoba homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a homicide in Swan River, Man., last week.

Manitoba RCMP said the accused, who is from Swan River and knew the victim, was arrested in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the community in the early morning hours of May 29, where they found the body of a 29-year-old woman.

No one else was at the scene, and the investigation was taken over by the RCMP’s major crime services.