City of Saskatoon’s rising inflationary pressures expected to affect maintenance, property tax

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:01 pm
City of Saskatoon’s rising inflationary pressures expected to affect maintenance, property tax
City of Saskatoon’s rising inflationary pressures expected to affect maintenance, property tax
City of Saskatoon chief financial officer Clae Hack discussed the city’s budget in an information session on Wednesday, saying that due to inflationary pressures the city is expecting to be able to perform 3.6 of the annual 5 per cent of road maintenance required. Hack said the inflationary pressures will affect property taxes. Hack added that the city expects to see normal pressure by 2025 in addition to a healthy credit rating.

