Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 11:41 am
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. View image in full screen
Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.42 points at 20,034.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.58 points at 33,587.86. The S&P 500 index was down 6.23 points at 4,277.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 59.51 points at 13,216.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.89 cents US compared with 74.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 74 cents at US$72.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up three cents at U$2.29 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$1,972.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

