Crime

Police watchdog investigates after London, Ont. man sent to hospital with injuries from arrest

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 6, 2023 3:09 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Ontario police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was injured during an arrest over the weekend, say police.

At a call in the area of Ridout Street South and Craig Street at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, London, Ont., police witnessed a man causing damage to a vehicle and assaulting an individual.

During the arrest, police say the suspect sustained an injury and was transported to hospital via paramedics.

A 23-year-old London man faces one charge each of assault, mischief and possession of a weapon. Police did not disclose the weapon in question.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 18.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates incidents involving the injury or death of suspects in police custody.

