Toronto man charged after nearly $2M in drugs seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old man from Toronto has been charged after $2 million worth of drugs were seized, police say.

York Regional Police said on November 17, 2022, officers received a report of a break and enter at a storage facility in Markham.

Officers said several units were affected.

Police said officers found one of the units contained bags of illegal drugs.

“A search warrant was obtained and police seized 23 kilograms of what is believed to be methamphetamine, almost 10,000 MDMA pills, as well as more than 83 kilograms of various chemicals used in the production of illegal drugs,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on May 31, 2023, officers executed a search warrant in Toronto in connection with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said three kilograms of methamphetamine, 900 grams of crystal form MDMA and packaging materials were allegedly seized.

Officers said in total, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, almost 10,000 MDMA pills and close to one kilogram of crystal form MDMA with a street value of close to $2 million were seized.

A 67-year-old Toronto man was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.