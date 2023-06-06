Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Why?’: City of Coquitlam stumped after dozens of young trees were vandalized over the weekend

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 1:38 am
The City of Coquitlam is wondering why 25 young trees were snapped around town over the weekend. They all had to be cut down but the city says they will be replaced by the fall. View image in full screen
The City of Coquitlam is wondering why 25 young trees were snapped around town over the weekend. They had to be cut down but the city says they will be replaced by the fall. City of Coquitlam
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over the weekend, the City of Coquitlam reported around 25 young trees across the city were vandalized.

Many were seen snapped in half at five locations around the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The vandalism took place at Leigh Park, Town Centre Park, Princeton Park, Parkway Boulevard and Panorama Drive, according to Erin Gorby, the City of Coquitlam’s Urban Forestry and Parks Services Manager.

“I can’t wrap my head around why or what somebody would be thinking in doing this kind of damage to these young trees. They were trees that were planted for the most part in the last year, so really young trees just getting a start,” Gorby said.

Click to play video: 'Pitt Meadows teen and mother speak out after beating of daughter caught on video'
Pitt Meadows teen and mother speak out after beating of daughter caught on video

She assures the public, the trees will be replanted in the fall, a more suitable time for saplings to grow.

Trending Now

“I don’t anticipate problems covering the cost. We have some grant funding and some reserve funding that we can draw on, but it certainly is a waste.”

Gorby estimates the senseless act will cost the city around $13,000 to replace the trees.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m having such a hard time even wrapping my head around who might do this and I am really struggling to even find words other than ‘why.'”

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has footage of it is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

More on BC
VandalismCoquitlamTreesCoquitlam RCMPchoppedTown Centre ParkLeigh ParkPrinceton Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content