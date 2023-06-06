‘Why?’: City of Coquitlam stumped after dozens of young trees were vandalized over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, the City of Coquitlam reported around 25 young trees across the city were vandalized.

Many were seen snapped in half at five locations around the city.

Over the weekend, more than 20 young trees were vandalized at five different sites throughout Coquitlam: Leigh Park, Town Centre Park, Princeton Park, Parkway Boulevard and Panorama Drive. pic.twitter.com/MoBHczpC5b — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) June 5, 2023

The vandalism took place at Leigh Park, Town Centre Park, Princeton Park, Parkway Boulevard and Panorama Drive, according to Erin Gorby, the City of Coquitlam’s Urban Forestry and Parks Services Manager.

“I can’t wrap my head around why or what somebody would be thinking in doing this kind of damage to these young trees. They were trees that were planted for the most part in the last year, so really young trees just getting a start,” Gorby said.

She assures the public, the trees will be replanted in the fall, a more suitable time for saplings to grow.

“I don’t anticipate problems covering the cost. We have some grant funding and some reserve funding that we can draw on, but it certainly is a waste.”

Gorby estimates the senseless act will cost the city around $13,000 to replace the trees.

“I’m having such a hard time even wrapping my head around who might do this and I am really struggling to even find words other than ‘why.'”

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has footage of it is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.