Crime

Toronto police hunt for 2 ‘violent’ suspects after downtown assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 9:43 am
Police are searching for two suspects in an aggravated assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are searching for two suspects in an aggravated assault investigation. TPS / Handout
Police in Toronto are looking for two men officers believe assaulted someone in downtown Toronto in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Toronto police said someone was assaulted before 4 a.m. around King Street West and Blue Jays Way on Saturday.

Few details of the incident were released. Police said two men seriously assaulted a victim in the area and then fled the scene to the south.

Both are thought to be around six feet one inch tall and weigh around 170 pounds with brown hair. The first wore a white T-shirt with grey pants and a black cross-body bag.

Police said the second man had a white T-shirt, light blue ripped skinny jeans and a black cross-body bag.

Investigators believe the pair are “violent” and anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

