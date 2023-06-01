Menu

Canada

Calgary Ukrainian Festival ‘very important’ for new arrivals fleeing the war zone

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 8:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary Ukrainian Festival ‘very important’ for new arrivals fleeing the war zone'
Calgary Ukrainian Festival ‘very important’ for new arrivals fleeing the war zone
WATCH: The coming weekend brings a strong show of support for Ukrainians who’ve come to Calgary in recent months. As Gil Tucker reports, it’s hope that a celebration of the country’s long traditions will help those fleeing the way adjust to their new lives here.
Hundreds of members of Calgary’s Ukrainian community are looking forward to a new round of support for people who’ve arrived in the city after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Performers and organizers are preparing for the 2023 edition of the annual Calgary Ukrainian Festival on the first weekend in June.

“The theme this year is bringing the Ukrainian community together,” festival organizer Jordan Biss said.

That’s especially important for people like Natalia Hinda, who arrived in Calgary in January 2023, leaving behind the war in Ukraine.

“I heard the noise of the bombs,” Hinda said. “It’s very stressful.”

The people involved in putting on the festival are doing everything they can to support recent arrivals from Ukraine.

“To provide a sense of community and unity, and a little sense of home for those folks in such a terrible time,” Biss said. “It’s really an open door, to try and involve new Ukrainians as much as possible — to get children dancing, engaged in sports or activities outside the home, opportunities for the parents, networking opportunities and new friends.”

The Calgary Ukrainian Festival happens on Saturday and Sunday at the Acadia Recreation Centre in the city’s southeast.

“It’s very important for all Ukrainians,” Hinda said. “(It’s) a very good opportunity for us to share Ukrainian culture and traditions.”

Biss is hoping the event will bring new hope for many people.

“It proves and shows that there’s a large and very proud Ukrainian community in Calgary.”

Ukraine war, Ukrainian refugees, Russia invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Culture, Ukrainian Dancing, Calgary Ukrainian Community, Calgary Ukrainian Festival, Ukrainian cuisine
