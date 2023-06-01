Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2023

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 12:35 pm
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for June 1 was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid in central Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for June 1 was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid in central Saskatchewan. Courtesy of Brenda Reifferscheid
As summer nears in Saskatchewan, people are taking beautiful pictures across the prairies.

We want to see the wonderful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for June:

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for June 1 was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid in central Saskatchewan. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for June 1 was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid in central Saskatchewan. Courtesy of Brenda Reifferscheid
