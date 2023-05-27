Stabbing inside Toronto building leaves 1 dead, police search for suspect

Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal stabbing in Toronto on Friday night.
Toronto police said a stabbing was reported inside a building around 10:20 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive, near Fairbank Memorial Park.
A victim with stab wounds was found by first responders, police said in a series of tweets.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the search for the suspect continues.
Investigators are looking for a man in his 30s, standing around five-feet-nine in height. He is reportedly of medium-to-heavy build, with a short afro. He wore a grey shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
GTA police forces team up to combat street racing with Project ERASE
Comments