Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Manitoba MP Candice Bergen says comments out of context in leaked recording

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 6:02 pm
Candice Bergen View image in full screen
Former interim leader of the Conservative party, Candice Bergen, was recorded at a private event at the Manitoba legislature as having said that young people are being "brainwashed" by educational institutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An audio recording obtained by the Manitoba NDP party highlight comments made by former MP Candice Bergen, who stated that many young people have been brainwashed by education institutions.

Bergen, co-chair of the provincial Progressive Conservative party election campaign, spoke at a private party event at the legislature on Wednesday night. In the 24-second recording, she also said that many young people are “entitled” and “disengaged” in politics, feeling they don’t need to “do anything” because it would not matter anyway.

The New Democrats, in a press release on May 25, said the comments were offensive and a direct attack on public education in the province. MLA Lisa Naylor also wrote that “schools and educators do not brainwash kids, they educate them.”

In response, Bergen released a statement on May 26 stating that she commends “young, service-driven people for their willingness to stand up for what they believe, even when they may receive negativity from their peers.” She further noted that her statements were taken out of context.

Story continues below advertisement

“What they (the NDP) aren’t providing in their recording is the admiration I shared for all young people who get involved into politics – regardless of political stripe. Many young people are discouraged from openly political in a multitude of settings,” she wrote.

“(…) I am extremely concerned that youth – who look up to political leaders could possibly have an NDP premier with a history of half-truths, violence against women and issues with his temper that still come through today. While some people may want to shove that reality under the rug, I simply can’t stand idle and pretend that it’s OK.”

Trending Now

Bergen is the former federal interim Conservative leader in 2022. She resigned her seat in the House of Commons last February and has since joined the Manitoba PC’s ahead of fall’s provincial election.

Click to play video: 'Former Conservative MP Candice Bergen to help run Tory election campaign in Manitoba'
Former Conservative MP Candice Bergen to help run Tory election campaign in Manitoba
ManitobaNDPElectionEducationCampaignPCNew DemocratsProgressive Conservative
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers