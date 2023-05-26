Menu

Economy

Technology and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 11:57 am
A combination of pressures including slowing economic growth and rising costs weighed on Canadian banks as they began to report second quarter results Wednesday. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A combination of pressures including slowing economic growth and rising costs weighed on Canadian banks as they began to report second quarter results Wednesday. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD ROY
Strength in the technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also higher on the final day of the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.83 points at 19,891.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 248.37 points at 33,013.02. The S&P 500 index was up 39.50 points at 4,190.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 206.48 points at 12,904.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 cents US compared with 73.38 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 62 cents at US$72.45 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,941.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

