Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police seek video of Monday night issues at Victoria Park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 10:31 am
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a call for video footage from anyone who was at Victoria Park on Monday night.

Police say there were 18 calls for service at the park on the night of Victoria Day.

They are continuing to investigate a number of incidents that were reported at the park that night, including assaults, people with weapons, and fireworks being shot into crowds and at bylaw and police officers.

Video footage can be submitted to police by using the Waterloo Regional Police Service Evidence Submission Portal.

Police said that two officers were left with minor injuries as a result of being struck by fireworks at Victoria Park on Monday.

Trending Now

They said there were 500 people in attendance who were expecting to see fireworks that night, and it took several hours for them to disperse.

Story continues below advertisement

There were two men from Kitchener arrested on Monday night in regard to separate incidents, with one facing an assault charge while the other was charged in connection with fireworks being shot at crowds of people.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeVictoria Park Kitchenervictoria day 2023Kitchener fireworks crowdVictoria Day fireworks crowd kitchenerVictoria Day fireworks Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers