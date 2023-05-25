Nearby wildfire leads to state of emergency in northern Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

A large wildfire has impacted thousands in the Cross Lake area, and led to the evacuation of a northern Manitoba community.

Chief and council of Pimicikamak Cree Nation declared a state of emergency overnight as residents are threatened by a 1,200-hectare blaze — around the size of 2,300 football fields.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias told Global News that some community members are trying to find places to stay in Winnipeg, while others are waiting in Thompson and The Pas.

View image in full screen A wildfire rages near Cross Lake, Man. Submitted / Kurri Ross

Monias said one person was rushed to hospital due to respiratory issues.

Global News has reached out to the province for more information.