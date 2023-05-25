Menu

Fire

Nearby wildfire leads to state of emergency in northern Manitoba community

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 8:43 am
A wildfire rages near Cross Lake, Man. View image in full screen
A wildfire rages near Cross Lake, Man. Submitted / Kurri Ross
A large wildfire has impacted thousands in the Cross Lake area, and led to the evacuation of a northern Manitoba community.

Chief and council of Pimicikamak Cree Nation declared a state of emergency overnight as residents are threatened by a 1,200-hectare blaze — around the size of 2,300 football fields.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias told Global News that some community members are trying to find places to stay in Winnipeg, while others are waiting in Thompson and The Pas.

Story continues below advertisement
A wildfire rages near Cross Lake, Man. View image in full screen
A wildfire rages near Cross Lake, Man. Submitted / Kurri Ross

Monias said one person was rushed to hospital due to respiratory issues.

Global News has reached out to the province for more information.

Click to play video: 'Hazy conditions can have health impacts'
Hazy conditions can have health impacts
FireWildfireManitoba fireCross LakeManitoba wildfirePimicikamak Cree NationDavid Monias
