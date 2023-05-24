Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, says the goal is to attract more visitors to the region by investing in what she calls world-class tourist destinations.

Among the recipients will be the Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, which will get $500,000 to create new programming for Eskasoni Cultural Journeys, an award-winning immersive Indigenous experience.

Another $500,000 will be given to Saltair Nordic Spa in Baxter’s Harbour, where the owners will build Nordic pools and a trail.

And the Quarterdeck Resort in Summerville will receive $100,000 for construction of tourist accommodations.

The money from the federal Tourism Relief Fund will be in addition to the $7.1 million handed out to 52 similar projects over the past two years in Nova Scotia.

“We have so much to be proud of in our beautiful region, and so much to share with visitors,” Petitpas Taylor said in a statement.

“As we launch the tourism season, we are reaffirming the sector’s vital importance to our economy, and our commitment to helping tourism businesses and organizations in Nova Scotia develop the world-class experiences.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.