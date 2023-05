See more sharing options

Chilliwack RCMP says there is an active, ongoing, high risk police incident near Knight Road and Queen Street in Chilliwack.

Mounties released a statement asking everyone to shelter in place and not to report police movements on social media.

There are reports of shots fired and people near Melville Street, Queen Street and Downes Avenue are also being told to stay away from outside facing windows.

More to come.