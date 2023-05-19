Energy, telecom and technology stocks help lead S&P/TSX composite higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, telecommunications and technology sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.22 points at 20,354.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.05 points at 33,442.86. The S&P 500 index was down 6.70 points at 4,191.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.31 points at 12,659.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 74.07 cents USon Thursday.

The July crude contract was up six cents at US$72.00 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,963.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.73 a pound.