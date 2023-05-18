Teen girl facing assault charges after street fight in Bloodvein, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl is facing an aggravated assault charge after a fight that left a woman with life-threatening injuries in Bloodvein, Man., on Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to the main road of the community, located on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, early Tuesday morning about a fight involving multiple people.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman lying in the roadway. She was taken to the local nursing station and later flown to Winnipeg for treatment. Police said the woman is currently in stable condition.

The 17-year-old accused was arrested and charged the next day. Bloodvein RCMP continue to investigate.