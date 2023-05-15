Downtown spirit week hopes to draw Winnipeggers back to city centre

Send this page to someone via email

The three Business Improvement Zones that touch on Winnipeg’s downtown are hoping to bring people back to the city centre.

The Back Downtown Spirit Week, which kicks off Monday, aims to bring people together with unique activities every day this week, including giant games, free fitness classes, free coffee, and cuddles with pets from the Winnipeg Humane Society.

“Downtown helps drive our city’s economy, so I’ve been really encouraged to see so many more people in the area over the past few months,” said Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham in a statement Monday morning.

“The Back Downtown Spirit Week is going to build on that momentum by bringing even more people together to showcase the amazing places and experiences in the heart of Winnipeg.”

We are teaming up with the @DowntownWpgBIZ and the @Ex_District_Wpg for the first cross-workplace Back Downtown Spirit Week from May 15-19. Catch up with your team and enjoy games, dog therapy, complimentary workout classes and free coffee. Learn more at: https://t.co/io1DRLkSJw pic.twitter.com/1nd3MBxQ8a — West End BIZ (@WpgWestEndBIZ) May 10, 2023

Spirit Week is an extension of a campaign launched back in November of last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic left the downtown a shadow of its once-busy self, and led to numerous business closures.

Exchange District BIZ director David Pensato said the week is a lead-in to summer festival season, in which events like the Jazz Winnipeg Festival and Winnipeg Fringe Festival take over the neighbourhood.

“The Exchange District is springing to life. As a heritage district within the downtown, the unmatched historic buildings are packed with boutiques, galleries, and some of Winnipeg’s best places to eat and drink,” Pensato said.

“Spirit Week is the perfect opportunity to step away from the desk and explore everything downtown has to offer.”