Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London International Airport brings back pickleball court

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 14, 2023 1:51 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London International Airport has announced its community pickleball court has reopened.

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played on a badminton-sized court with a net that’s similar to a tennis net but sits lower to the ground.

“The London community showed a great deal of interest in the airports’ pickleball court, and we are excited to bring it back for another great season of fun,” said Scott McFadzean, the president of the London International Airport.

“We are thrilled to give back to our community and provide a unique setting for a game of pickleball, while getting the chance to watch our busy runways all summer,” he continued.

The court is located on the northeast side of the airport’s parking lot and will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s free for public use and parking is $2 per hour.

Those who don’t have a racket can head over to the airport’s security operations center to borrow equipment, free of charge.

Trending Now

The airport says its next big community project is an outdoor beach volleyball court.

Click to play video: 'Pickleball popularity growing in region with latest tournament'
Pickleball popularity growing in region with latest tournament
LondonAirportPickleballLondon International AirportPickleball CourtLondon International Airport pickleball courtLondon pickleball
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers