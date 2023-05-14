London International Airport brings back pickleball court

Send this page to someone via email

The London International Airport has announced its community pickleball court has reopened.

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played on a badminton-sized court with a net that’s similar to a tennis net but sits lower to the ground.

“The London community showed a great deal of interest in the airports’ pickleball court, and we are excited to bring it back for another great season of fun,” said Scott McFadzean, the president of the London International Airport.

“We are thrilled to give back to our community and provide a unique setting for a game of pickleball, while getting the chance to watch our busy runways all summer,” he continued.

The court is located on the northeast side of the airport’s parking lot and will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

It’s free for public use and parking is $2 per hour.

Those who don’t have a racket can head over to the airport’s security operations center to borrow equipment, free of charge.

The airport says its next big community project is an outdoor beach volleyball court.