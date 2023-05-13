Menu

Canada

Popular Regina local businesses team up to open in east end

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 5:31 pm
Multiple stores and restaurants within the building share the same retail space. View image in full screen
Multiple stores and restaurants within the building share the same retail space. Troy Charles / Global News
Regina residents now have the chance to grab some ice cream, maybe a sandwich and shop for eco friendly goods all in one trip thanks to a new “co-working” set up with three local businesses.

Dandy’s Ice Cream, The Everyday Kitchen and Mortise and Tenon all opened up within the last few weeks, and all share the same retail space in east Regina.

“It was kind of a pilot project for us as a developers to think of new ways to get local businesses out to suburban areas,” said Joshua Bresciani, the director of The Winchester Group Development’s Studio.

People are able to order ice cream or food at the different restaurants, before meeting in the middle to actually sit and eat.

“We felt like something different was what we wanted to be part of,” said Mark Shmelinski, with The Everyday Kitchen.

He said with the new space, they were able to double their staff load, and hope to bring new menu items to celebrate the new location.

Joshua Bresciani said the process of opening the location was a multi-year plan. View image in full screen
Joshua Bresciani said the process of opening the location was a multi-year plan. Troy Charles / Global News

Outside of the shared retail space, the building also has a pharmacy and a hair studio.

Brescaini said the response has been really welcoming from the community.

“We don’t tend to get a lot of unique concepts and local businesses out in the suburbs, so the community is loving having these awesome businesses around.

The building was built with an ecofriendly concept in mind, using reclaimed and recycled materials in the steel and wood used with the new materials.

“The main focus for us was to learn how to develop a little more sustainable, and this was our first project trying to implement that,” Bresciani said.

He hopes in the future, TWG can offer another shared space in south Regina, on the lot where Dutch Growers was previously held.

