Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is a 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets has been named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the third time in the last six seasons.

Joining Hellebuyck as a nominee for “the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position” are Boston’s Linus Ullmark and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.

The winner, in a vote conducted by the NHL General Managers, will be announced during the NHL’s 2023 awards ceremony scheduled for June 26 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The 29-year-old from Commerce, Mich., was also a finalist (runner up) during the 2017-18 season and won the award in 2019-20.

Hellebuyck finished top five among NHL netminders in multiple categories. His 37 wins tied him for third, he was tied for fourth in saves percentage at .920, and tied for fifth in shutouts with four.

Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick in the 2012 NHL entry draft (130th overall) was one of just five NHL netminders to face 40 or more shots in 10 or more games. In those games Hellebuyck recorded an 8-1-1 record along with a .950 saves percentage.

Hellebuyck led the NHL with an 80.4 percentage rating of his teams’ wins and was also the league’s leading netminder with 64 starts and tied for the most games played with 64.

His 3,778 minutes played ranked second in the league, along with shots against (1,964) and saves (1,807).

Hellebuyck is looking to join Sergie Bobrovsky of Florida as the only other multiple winner of the Vezina Trophy for the past decade. Bobrovsky won the award in 2013 and again in 2017.