Canada

Hook, line and sinker: Ontario offers free fishing on Mother’s Day weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 4:09 pm
Mom Kids Family fishing lake View image in full screen
File: A family fishes at a lake. Getty Images
Looking to lure mom into doing something this weekend that might be a little outdoorsy and won’t break the bank?

The Ontario government has announced that it will be free to fish in lakes, streams and rivers across the province on Saturday and Sunday.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or an experienced angler, it’s a great way to bond with family this Mother’s Day weekend,” stated Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“This is a fantastic way for families to get out and enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams.”

This weekend is one of four sets of dates where you won’t get ticketed for trying catch a whale without a licenc. The others fall on Family Day weekend, Father’s Day weekend and for Canada Day and the eight days that follow.

For those who are new to the fishing game or are without gear, the province notes that Tackleshare has 140 sites across the province where people can borrow a rod and reel along with other fishing items.

The province says that while the fishing may be free, residents are required to carry ID and to follow the proper rules and regulations that surround the sport.

