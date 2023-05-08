Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2023 11:39 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading led by gains in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.59 points at 20,612.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.22 points at 33,595.16. The S&P 500 index was down 2.73 points at 4,133.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.93 points at 12,212.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.85 cents US compared with 74.48 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The June crude contract was up US$1.75 at US$73.09 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.90 at US$2,031.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.93 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers