Police looking to suspected in attempted abduction investigation: Huntsville OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the attempted abduction of a youth in the Town of Huntsville.

On Thursday, May 4, around 8:15 a.m., police say a 12-year-old female on her way to school was approached by a male in the area of Earls Road and Muskoka Road 3 North.

Police say the girl reported that the male attempted to force the young female into his vehicle.

She was able to get away from the male and did not suffer any injuries as a result of the interaction, OPP says.

She reported the incident, and Huntsville OPP commenced an investigation.

The male is described as around 30 years of age, average height, thin build, with brown hair, a closely shaved dark brown beard, and wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle he was using is described as a black four-door car.

Investigators are also looking to identify a female jogger, who was in the area between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and may have witnessed the incident.

Police are asking residents in the area of Earls Road and Muskoka Road 3 North with surveillance or dash cam footage between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to contact police immediately.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to have a conversation with their child(ren) about being approached by strangers and the associated safety precautions.

OPP are asking any person with information regarding the investigation to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).