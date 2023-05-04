B.C. suspect throws himself in front of moving vehicle, carjacks taxi: police videos

West Shore RCMP on Vancouver Island released two videos of a carjacking on April 15 in hopes that witnesses to the incident will come forward.
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of a “violent assault” and carjacking of a taxi on Sooke Road in Colwood, west of Victoria.
In one of the videos, the shirtless suspect can be seen throwing himself in front of the moving taxi and smashing the front windshield.
In the other video, the suspect is seen opening the door of the taxi and throwing the driver to the side of the road.
The suspect, who has been identified as an 18-year-old Colwood resident, was arrested and has been charged with assault, assaulting a police officer, mischief to property and theft of a motor vehicle.
Police did not name the suspect.
“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar.
“(A) carjacking like this (is) rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.”
Police are looking to speak with witnesses who saw the incident, including the driver of a white vehicle seen in the two videos police provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
- Alleged toddler genital mutilation case investigation opened by Quebec rights commission
- Alex Murdaugh admits he lied about housekeeper’s trip-and-fall death
- Suspect caught after Atlanta medical facility shooting kills 1, injures 4
- Trump lawyers to call no witnesses in rape trial, leaving jury with deposition video
Comments