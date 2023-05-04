Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. suspect throws himself in front of moving vehicle, carjacks taxi: police videos

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. carjacking caught on footage, police looking for witnesses'
B.C. carjacking caught on footage, police looking for witnesses
WATCH: West Shore RCMP are looking to speak with witnesses to an alarming violent assault and carjacking, which was caught on video, that happened around 12 a.m. on April 15.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Shore RCMP on Vancouver Island released two videos of a carjacking on April 15 in hopes that witnesses to the incident will come forward.

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of a “violent assault” and carjacking of a taxi on Sooke Road in Colwood, west of Victoria.

Click to play video: 'One man dead after shooting in Surrey parking lot'
One man dead after shooting in Surrey parking lot

In one of the videos, the shirtless suspect can be seen throwing himself in front of the moving taxi and smashing the front windshield.

Story continues below advertisement

In the other video, the suspect is seen opening the door of the taxi and throwing the driver to the side of the road.

The suspect, who has been identified as an 18-year-old Colwood resident, was arrested and has been charged with assault, assaulting a police officer, mischief to property and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police did not name the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Violent Sunday night in Surrey'
Violent Sunday night in Surrey

“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

Trending Now

“(A) carjacking like this (is) rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.”

Police are looking to speak with witnesses who saw the incident, including the driver of a white vehicle seen in the two videos police provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

More on Crime
Vancouver IslandBC RCMPWest Shore RCMPColwoodVancouver Island CarjackingCarjacking on videoColwood carjackingShocking BC carjacking video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers