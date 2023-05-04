Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading even as Shopify shares rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 12:33 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as losses led by the financial and industrial sectors outweighed strength in shares of Shopify Inc. after the e-commerce company announced it was cutting staff and selling its logistics business.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.41 points at 20,352.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 306.70 points at 33,107.54. The S&P 500 index was down 25.53 points at 4,065.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.05 points at 11,984.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents US compared with 73.44 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The June crude contract was down 23 cents at US$68.37 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$24.50 at US$2,061.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.85 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers