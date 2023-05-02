Olds, Alta. man faces charges of child abduction, sex assault of 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old for an alleged sexual assault and child abduction last month.

Olds RCMP were asked to help Edmonton police locate a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on April 21.

Police went to the house where they suspected the girl to be, and a man answered the door and confirmed she was in the residence. He would not, however, let police inside to ensure the girl was safe.

“Fearing for the youth’s safety, officers detained the male and entered the residence. Officers located the youth hiding under a stairway,” reads an RCMP news release Tuesday.

Dean Humphrey, a resident of Olds, has been charged with child luring, child abduction, sexual interference, sexual assault, unsafe storage of firearms and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place.

Story continues below advertisement

Police completed a search warrant on the residence the following day and found evidence to support the charges. A second search warrant was done on April 30, which resulted in the firearms charges.

On Monday, Humphrey was released with conditions to appear in court in Didsbury, Alta., on May 15.

As the victim is a youth, no information on their identity will be released.