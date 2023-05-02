Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sex assault survivors in Oxford County no longer need to travel to London for follow-up care

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 12:24 pm
A stock photo of a sexual assault evidence collection kit. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a sexual assault evidence collection kit. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Specialized care for survivors of sexual assault in Oxford County will now be available closer to home, thanks to a unique partnership that will see specially-trained staff in London, Ont., provide consultation services to Oxford County Community Health Centre (OCCHC) staff.

The partnership between OCCHC and the Regional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Program (RSADVTP) of St. Joseph’s Health Care London is described by the two as “the first agreement of its kind in the province.”

It means sexual assault survivors can receive treatment for injuries, testing for sexually transmitted infections and other follow-up care at OCCHC’s main office in Woodstock instead of having to travel to London.

Click to play video: 'Officers warn dating app users of suspect allegedly impersonating police officer'
Officers warn dating app users of suspect allegedly impersonating police officer

However, Oxford County residents who choose to have forensic evidence collected will still need to go to London initially as the RSADVTP, which serves Oxford, Elgin, Huron-Perth and Middlesex counties, is “the only program in the region that offers forensic evidence collection.”

Story continues below advertisement

Oxford County residents who have evidence collected can transfer their care to OCCHC afterward.

“Disclosing sexual assault or domestic violence is extremely difficult and often frightening,” said RSADVTP coordinator s Cassandra Fisher.

“Forging partnerships with organizations like the OCCHC builds capacity in our region, allows trauma-informed, specialized care to be provided close to home where people feel the most safe, and opens another door to ensure survivors receive the support they need.”

Fisher added that anyone who enters the program is offered follow-up care for six months post-assault.

Trending Now

“We want to ensure everyone is able to access this follow-up care regardless of where they live.”

Currently, sexual assault services like risk management and counselling are provided by Oxford Sexual Assault Services (OSAS) at OCCHC. The centre itself also provides survivors access to services like housing stability programming, primary care, rapid access addiction medicine, and more. The new partnership with RSADVTP will “complement existing sexual assault services.”

OCCHC executive director Randy Peltz said “the partnership addresses a long-standing barrier to care.” OSAS program coordinator Laura McCreery added that the partnership “also serves as a potential model for other – often rural – communities across the province facing similar barriers.”

Click to play video: 'May is Sexual Assault Prevention Month: Here’s what you can do to help with the cause'
May is Sexual Assault Prevention Month: Here’s what you can do to help with the cause
Sexual Assaultsexual assault investigationsexual assault victimsSt. Joseph's Health Care Londonsexual assault survivorsRegional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Programocchcoxford county community health centrersadvtpsexual assault patient carewoodstock sex assault help
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers