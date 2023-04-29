Man shot by Saanich police on Highway 17: police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after being shot by police in Saanich.

Saanich police said one person was taken into custody on Highway 17, Friday night around 9 p.m. as a result of a breach of conditional sentencing investigation.

A vehicle left with sirens on. We're slowly being allowed back to our vehs. Both sides of PBH completely closed. Police tape up on opposite side of hwy from where original police stop was. #Saanich #yyjtraffic https://t.co/fTQ0YGf3mP pic.twitter.com/ecMKoIPkRu — Michele (hopeless DCI Vera Stanhope fan)🕵️‍♀️ (@SocMedGirlyyj) April 29, 2023

The area and surrounding roads were closed and nearby drivers were advised to seek shelter at the time.

Around an hour later, police said there was no danger to the public and the roads remained closed for an investigation.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

A nearby resident said she heard a single gunshot Friday night.

“We were watching television and we heard what sounded like a gunshot,” Thersa Raymond said, a nearby resident.

“Then we heard all the sirens on the highway. The neighborhood is usually very quiet.”

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. has taken conduct of the file.

Details surrounding the incident are limited as IIO BC said it is early in the investigation.

The police watchdog said the man who was shot was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery. He is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.