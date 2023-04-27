Sturgeon Lake fuel spill cleanup complete but some residents advised not to drink well water

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a fuel tank on private property is to blame for a large fuel spill in Sturgeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes in late March.

The city issued a statement Wednesday saying cleanup of the spill is complete after fuel was found in the lake in the Thurstonia area, 20 kilometres north of Lindsay, on March 30.

Kawartha Lakes health unit issues drinking water advisory following Sturgeon Lake fuel spill

Extensive cleanup was launched, prompting a safe driving water advisory for impacting about 30 homes in the area.

On Wednesday, the city said the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has lifted a drinking water advisory for those that draw their water directly from Sturgeon Lake at the following addresses:

Story continues below advertisement

143 to 165 Pitts Cove Rd.

131 to 139 Hazel St.

Homes along Hazel St. between Hollyville Blvd. and McLernon St.

5, 6, 9,11,13,19, 20 and 21 McLernon St.

However, a drinking water advisory remains in effect for residents drawing drinking water from private wells at 137, 139 and 143 Hazel St. and 12, 14 and 16 Hill Top St. Residents are advised to not consume the water or use it for bathing, brushing teeth, cooking, etc.

The city notes boiling or disinfecting the water is ineffective. The city will continue providing bottled water to residents impacted residents until May 5 to allow the private insurance provider time to organize appropriate response to address needs.

“The City extends appreciation to the Water Depot in Lindsay and the Home Depot in Peterborough for providing complimentary water to affected residents,” the city stated.

The city notes while the cleanup is complete, absorbable booms will remain in the culvert area as a precaution to protect against any residual contaminants entering the lake.