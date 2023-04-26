More than 500 stolen vehicles recovered, 119 people charged in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

More than 500 vehicles have been recovered and 119 people have been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into auto theft in Toronto, police say.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said the force launched Project Stallion in November of 2022 to address the growing issue of vehicle thefts in the city.

Demkiw said since the project began, 119 people have been charged and 314 criminal charges have been laid.

According to Demkiw, Project Stallion is ongoing.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner said as of April 11, 556 stolen vehicles have been recovered.

The vehicles have a combined value of approximately $27 million.

“Vehicle thefts in Toronto have more than doubled since 2019, making it a significant issue in our city and across the GTA,” Demkiw said in a press release. “Project Stallion is an example of the actions Toronto Police are taking in our local communities to tackle this growing problem.”

A list of those charged in connection with Project Stallion can be found on the Toronto police website.

