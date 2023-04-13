Menu

Canada

Advocates allege in lawsuit new Ontario nursing home law violates Charter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 10:34 am
Ford government’s Bill 7 facing constitutional challenge
Ford government’s Bill 7 facing constitutional challenge – Nov 21, 2022
Advocates allege in a lawsuit that a controversial Ontario long-term care law violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Ontario Health Coalition and the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly say the law that allows hospitals to charge discharged patients $400 a day if they do not move to a nursing home not of their choosing violates patients rights to privacy and informed consent.

The government introduced and quickly passed Bill 7 last fall, allowing hospital placement co-ordinators to accept a spot in a long-term care home and share their health information without a patient’s approval.

Should patients refuse to move to that home, they could be fined $400 a day.

The law also allows patients to be sent to nursing homes up to 70 kilometres from their preferred spot in southern Ontario and up to 150 kilometres away in northern Ontario.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

