Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario to expand deposit insurance coverage to credit unions for homebuyers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Spring real estate forecast'
Spring real estate forecast
WATCH ABOVE: Spring is typically a busy season for home buyers and sellers. Sales representative for Royal LePage, Tom Storey joins Antony Robart to discuss navigating the housing market this spring season. – Mar 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is expanding deposit insurance to credit unions for homebuyers.

Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Kaleed Rasheed says the measures will help protect Ontario credit union members who are saving for their first home.

The changes would apply to credit union members who have a first home savings account.

Read more: A look at the ‘daunting’ costs many Ontario homebuyers face in their 1st year of ownership

Rasheed also says the province is consulting on a cooling-off period for buyers of new freehold homes as it looks to strengthen protections for buyers.

Trending Now

He says if approved, the buyer could rescind their purchase agreement within a specific time frame.

The province is also looking for input on whether there should be a requirement for buyers of all new homes to receive legal advice on purchase agreements.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OntarioHomebuyersKaleed Rasheeddeposit insuranceOntario credit unionsOntario homebuyers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers