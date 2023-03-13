Muskoka, Ont. region businesses get $2.2 M federal funding boost

Send this page to someone via email

Four Muskoka, Ont.-based businesses and initiatives are getting a significant investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) Monday.

The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor, was at the Muskoka airport Monday morning to announce just over $2.2 million in funding.

“Today’s announcement of close to $2.2 million will help Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing and Sawdust City Brewing Company expand and give Muskoka Arts and Crafts Incorporate and Muskoka Chautauqua the opportunity to bring in new talent,” said Hajdu.

The funding announced will help create and maintain 92 jobs in the region.

Through FedNor’s core programs and the Government of Canada’s Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), the investments will help both Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing and Sawdust City Brewing Company expand and adopt state-of-the-art technology, increase revenue and reduce their environmental footprint.

Story continues below advertisement

With just over $1.6 million of the repayable funds, the Muskoka airport will be able to expand by 10,000 square feet and increase the ceiling height so they can service larger aircraft, among other changes.

Over the next five years, FedNor said these changes are expected to create and maintain close to 60 jobs in the region.

“This major expansion will not only help us to enhance our quality of workmanship, it will allow us to increase revenues and efficiencies, create high-quality jobs and reduce our environmental footprint, ” said Mike Goudie, president of Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing.

Sawdust City Brewing Company Inc. is receiving repayable funds to the tune of $503,549 to purchase new processing equipment to increase efficiencies, production and the shelf life of its craft beers by replacing its current canning line.

“We’re thrilled that FedNor is stepping up to help us modernize the brewery so we can expand and meet increased demand. Acquiring new cutting-edge processing equipment will allow us to reduce downtime and waste, while increasing efficiencies, production and the shelf life of our exceptional craft beers, ”said Natalie Archer, chief operating officer of Sawdust City Brewing Company.

Monday’s announcement will also create two new opportunities for young Canadians to secure employment by helping Muskoka Arts and Crafts Incorporated and Muskoka Chautauqua hire youth interns for one year.

Story continues below advertisement