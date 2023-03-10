Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young Regina girl taken to hospital after assault involving several other youths

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 11:43 am
RPS received a call Thursday evening of an assault on a bus involving several youths. View image in full screen
RPS received a call Thursday evening of an assault on a bus involving several youths. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young girl was taken to the hospital in Regina after police received a call of an assault involving several youths.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue, with the caller saying there were 10 to 15 youths assaulting a young girl on a city bus Thursday evening.

When officers arrived, none of the suspects were around, but the victim was found and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call RPS at (306) 777-6500.

Click to play video: 'Final submissions made in decade old Millhaven Institution assault case'
Final submissions made in decade old Millhaven Institution assault case
Advertisement
More on Crime
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsAssaultRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceYouthRPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers