Young Regina girl taken to hospital after assault involving several other youths

Send this page to someone via email

A young girl was taken to the hospital in Regina after police received a call of an assault involving several youths.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue, with the caller saying there were 10 to 15 youths assaulting a young girl on a city bus Thursday evening.

When officers arrived, none of the suspects were around, but the victim was found and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call RPS at (306) 777-6500.