Canada

North Central Family Centre chosen to lead Regina’s rapid housing initiative

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 12:37 pm
The North Central Family Centre has been selected by the City of Regina to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative. View image in full screen
The North Central Family Centre has been selected by the City of Regina to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative. Global Regina still
The City of Regina has selected the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) as their partner to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative Project.

The proposed project includes the development of a thirty-unit, multi-family residential building located in north central Regina.

“This project is more than a building,” said Kim Wenger, the executive director of NCFC. “It’s about community pride, connection, inclusion, sharing and hope and will serve as a model for future housing growth.”

The city is working with NCFC to submit a proposal to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) by March 15.

Once it is approved, the project must be completed in 18 months, which is anticipated to be in late 2024, according to the city.

The City received $6.6 million in federal funding to support the development of new affordable rental units under the third round of the RHI Cities Stream, administered through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Regina mayor Sandra Masters said the city is excited for the future of the project.

“Developing new affordable housing will improve community safety and wellbeing for residents and contribute to revitalizing this neighbourhood,” Masters said.

The NCFC is currently working to finalize the purchase of a site in north central for the project to take place at.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsHomelessnessCity of ReginaHomeless ShelterNorth CentralSandra MastersRegina HousingNorth Central Family CentreRepid Housing initiative
