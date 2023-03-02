Art Gallery of Ontario releases early designs for multi-million dollar expansion

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is embarking on a multi-million dollar expansion project that will see the addition of 13 new galleries across five floors.

The gallery is launching the ambitious project after receiving a $35-million donation from Dani Reiss, who is the chairman and chief executive officer of Canada Goose.

The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery is being designed and led by three architectural firms, including Toronto-based Diamond Schmitt, New York-based Selldorf Architects and the First Nations owned and operated Two Row Architect.

The new gallery will sit one storey above the building’s existing loading dock and will be nestled between the gallery and the Ontario College of Art and Design University.

The AGO says the expansion will increase its space to display art by 30 per cent and will connect to the existing galleries from four locations.

The project is currently in the early stages of the municipal and public review process, and construction is expected to start next year.

Estimated costs of the expansion project are expected to reach $100 million.

This is the seventh expansion that the gallery has undertaken since it was founded in 1900.

The project was initiated last year and developments are being informed in consultation with Indigenous leaders and communities, led by Two Row Architect, which will guide the team on best practices around adopting adaptability, accessibility and inclusivity.