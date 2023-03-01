Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Kobe Bryant’s family settles helicopter crash photo lawsuit for $28.5M

By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
Posted March 1, 2023 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Kobe Bryant crash: NTSB say pilot was legally barred from flying in clouds, may have become disoriented'
Kobe Bryant crash: NTSB say pilot was legally barred from flying in clouds, may have become disoriented
Kobe Bryant crash: NTSB say pilot was legally barred from flying in clouds, may have become disoriented – Feb 9, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, lawyers and court filings said Tuesday.

The figure includes a newly agreed-upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million that a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.

Read more: Woody Harrelson raises eyebrows with ‘SNL’ anti-vaccine joke

The agreement resolves any future claims by Bryant’s three surviving daughters, related issues pending in state court, and other costs. A proposed settlement order, which a judge must approve, was filed Tuesday in federal court.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant’s attorney Luis Li said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”

Click to play video: 'Moving moments at Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial'
Moving moments at Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial

Mira Hashmall, the lawyer representing LA County, called the statement “fair and reasonable” adding, “We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.”

Trending Now

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was travelling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Read more: ChatGPT wouldn’t exist without Canadian AI pioneers. Why one fears for the future

Story continues below advertisement

Deputies and firefighters responding to the crash scene shot phone photos of the bodies and the wreckage, which Hashmall argued at trial were an essential part of assessing the situation.

But the pictures were shared, mostly between employees of the county sheriff’s and fire departments, including by some who were playing video games and attending an awards banquet. They were also seen by some of their spouses and in one case by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Li told jurors that the close-up photos had no official or investigative purpose and were mere “visual gossip” shared out of a gruesome curiosity.

Hashmall argued that the sheriff acted swiftly and appropriately when he ordered the photos deleted.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her still-raw grief a month after losing her husband and daughter, and that she still has panic attacks at the thought that they might still be out there and her daughters might someday see them online.

Read more: ‘Murdaugh Murders’: The harrowing true story of dead family and missing millions

The verdict in her favour was erroneously read as $16 million in court, but was later amended to $15 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash itself.

Chris Chester, Vanessa Bryant’s co-plaintiff at the trial, was also awarded $15 million at trial, and reached his own settlement with the county in September for nearly $5 million more.

Kobe BryantVanessa Bryantvanessa bryant lawsuitKobe Bryant crash photoKobe Bryant lawsuitKobe Bryant photoKobe Bryant photo lawsuitVanessa Bryant crash photoVanessa Bryant photo lawsuitVanessa Bryant settlementVanessa Bryant update
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers