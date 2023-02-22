Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones reaches playoffs at Tournament of Hearts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 5:10 pm
Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones reached the playoffs at the Canadian women’s curling championship Wednesday with a 7-6 win in an extra end over Casey Scheidegger’s wild card team.

Jones topped Pool B at 6-1.

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville was 5-1 with games against Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador to play Wednesday. Ontario’s Rachel Homan got to 4-2 in that pool with a 9-5 victory over Meghan Walter’s wild card 3.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson was already playoff-bound at 6-0 atop Pool A. Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges, an 8-4 winner over Prince Edward Island, moved into a tie for second at 4-2 with Nova Scotia’s Christina Black.

B.C.’s Clancy Grandy, Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and Kaitlyn Lawes’ wild card team were all 3-2 in Pool A.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to Friday’s championship round.

Saturday’s four Page Playoff teams emerge from that group of six. The semifinal and final are Sunday.

Saskatchewan (2-5) defeated Nunavut (0-6) in the morning draw 13-4.

Click to play video: 'Who is Manitoba’s most notable curling team?'
Who is Manitoba’s most notable curling team?
CurlingManitoba CurlingJennifer JonesScottiesManitoba sportsTeam JonesJennifer Jones team
© 2023 The Canadian Press

