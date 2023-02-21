Menu

Crime

2 accused of murder in OPP officer’s death make court appearance, case put over

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Police procession held for slain OPP officer'
Police procession held for slain OPP officer
RELATED: Hundreds of mourners gathered on overpasses along Highway 400, as a police procession escorted the body of OPP Constable Greg Pierzchala from the Chief Coroner’s office in Toronto, to a funeral home in Barrie. – Jan 5, 2023
CAYUGA, ONT. — A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Const. Greg Pierzchala’s death.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared briefly from correctional facilities by video feed before a Cayuga, Ont., judge Tuesday afternoon, and their next court date was set for March 21.

Defence teams told the court they will need time to review a second wave of evidence disclosures the Crown says will arrive by the end of the week.

Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., which is south of Hamilton, on Dec. 27 and later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

