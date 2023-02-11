Call Of The Wilde: Montreal Canadiens shade the New York Islanders in overtime

After a 10-day break, the Montreal Canadiens were finally back at it for their traditional Super Bowl weekend of afternoon games. First up, the New York Islanders. The Canadiens put in a strong effort winning 4-3 in overtime.

Wilde Horses

It was a perfect game for one line. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Josh Anderson on the wings for Nick Suzuki was everything General Manager Kent Hughes could hope for.

First-line centre Suzuki looked rejuvenated after some rest from the NHL grind. Suzuki has been shouldering a big responsibility for the club facing the best centres in the league nightly, playing 22 minutes per game. Suzuki got a goal in the first period.

Meanwhile, it continues to go spectacularly for Harvey-Pinard, who is making the most of this call-up from Laval. He now has an outstanding total of seven points in eight games with five goals. Harvey-Pinard is making the case that he should be an NHL regular.

Josh Anderson was strong on the line, driving up his trade value for the GM should he choose to deal the power forward. Anderson got an assist on the first period goal, then hit the post on the next shift. Anderson also had a chance for the game winner in the third. Anderson drove the net well, won puck battles along the boards, and parked his big body in front of the net all afternoon. When scouts are watching for what they hope he can bring in the playoffs, they want to see him drive the net and stay there.

The second centre on the club also had a strong game. Kirby Dach continues to put in respectable shot-share numbers as he transitions this season from the wing. Dach with the tying goal doing a good job of fighting for space in front of the net, then getting in position for a deflection.

The Canadiens have a good 1-2 for the future down the middle, and they may add an even stronger piece than the two, if they draft in the top six this summer. The centre position after breaking down with the loss of Philip Danault is in recovery mode.

Justin Barron continues to improve his game in the second half of the season. After a disappointing camp, Barron worked on his game in Laval, and has returned to the NHL a better player. Barron scored on a terrific shot off the rush in the third period to tie it up at two.

Barron has all the attributes of a puck-moving defender. He skates well. He shoots well. He outlets passes well. The only issue with Barron is his ability to defend in physical situations. He can hear the wind of a forechecker coming at him on the rush as he tries to retrieve the puck to make the smart play.

If Barron can improve his decision making in his own end, slowing down time, while responding to physical challenges in a physical league, Barron has the offensive skill-set to be a top-four defender.

It’s really up to him and his own commitment to taking a hit to make the more difficult, but correct play. Great forecheckers don’t give a defender the easy option. They make defenders pay the price to defend well.

Barron has a high ceiling. It’s up to him. Against the Islanders, he showed his best self.

Barron’s partner in this one Mike Matheson also had a strong contest. Matheson is the one veteran on the blue line who will continue to grow through this rebuilding phase providing leadership along the way. In this one, Matheson provided the winning goal.

Matheson helped kill off a 4-on-3 Islanders power play, then just as it ended, he fed Mike Hoffman off ice for a breakaway. Hoffman was stopped, but Matheson after a tough one-minute shift beat the Isles down the ice for a rebound. Amazing effort by Matheson on the winner. He’s a keeper.

Wilde Goats

The Canadiens were a strong club on Saturday and were full marks for the win.

Wilde Cards

A massive vote of confidence for Jordan Harris this week as he was signed to a two-year deal with an average salary of $1.4 million. Harris has been an excellent surprise in his rookie season continuing to grow as a player. Harris will never be an offensive star, but his defence is already that of a veteran in his first year.

Harris has the ceiling of a second-pair defender if he continues to improve his decision making which is his strength. Harris’ game translates to that of a modern day stay-at-home defender which shows just how much the game is changing.

A decade ago, Harris would have been described as a puck-mover, but to get that designation now, a player must be bringing the puck up ice and making passes at a significantly high rate. Perhaps as we continue to move forward to a more offensive brand of hockey where all players must have all skills that Harris will become known as an all-around defender.

Harris is showing improvement game to game. That’s why he is getting over 18 minutes of ice per-game. That’s a big number for a rookie.

Even though it may not feel like it when looking at the standings, this has been an outstanding season for the development of the blue line of the future in Montreal. The Canadiens have five defenders who are only going to get better from this moment, and some may show considerable upside: Arber Xhekaj, Jonathan Kovacevic, Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, and, of course, Harris.

Add to the mix, Mike Matheson who is young enough to put in some very good years on the new blue line. Also consider Logan Mailloux who will be an offensive defender of the future with a wicked shot and strong puck rushing abilities. Still another to arrive soon is Lane Hutson who is the most exciting prospect on the blue line in college hockey since Cale Makar.

In all, that is a phenomenal eight defenders who have yet to show their best selves with pedigrees that suggest high ceilings. They will be fighting for six jobs.

As they develop, more wins will follow them. It promises to be an exciting time. If anyone had to make a prediction who the top six would be of those eight in three years, it would be impossible to make that call. That’s how good all eight are.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.