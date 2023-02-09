Innisfil community centre to be renamed after fallen officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Innisfil is honouring the death of a fallen officer with the renaming of the South Innisfil Arena and Community Centre.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., the space, also known as the Lefroy Arena, is being renamed to honour the memory of Const. Morgan Russell, who, along with Const. Devon Northrup, lost his life in the line of duty late last year.

“We are all still reeling from the tragic loss of two valued members of our police service, and as Const. Russell grew up playing hockey in this arena, it is a fitting legacy to honour him this way,” said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

On Oct. 11, 2022, around 7:55 p.m., officers received reports of a disturbance at a home in the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line area.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there was an “exchange of gunfire” between a man and an officer inside a home.

Two officers, identified by police as constables Russell and Northrup, were later pronounced dead.

The event on Sunday will take place in conjunction with the Lefroy Minor Hockey Association’s Fill the Barn event, which acknowledges hockey players who are aging out of Lefroy Minor Hockey.

“Each year, they dedicate the event to a specific individual, and this year have chosen to honour Constable Russell. Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring a donation for the Innisfil Food Bank,” the town said in a statement.

The memorial renaming of the South Innisfil Arena and Community Centre will happen at 6 p.m. at 1354 Killarney Beach Rd. in Lefroy.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is also working with Northrup’s family to rename a municipal asset in his honour.

Additional details on the Northrup renaming will be shared once available.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson