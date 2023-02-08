Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario man worries for family in Turkey after devastating quake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Erdogan visits Turkey earthquake site, acknowledges ‘some issues’ with response'
Erdogan visits Turkey earthquake site, acknowledges ‘some issues’ with response

An Ontario man says he’s worried about his parents’ access to food, water and other essentials after they survived the deadly earthquake that has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Seyfi Tomar, who lives in Woodbridge, Ont., says his Canadian parents are in their 90s and moved back to Turkey during the pandemic.

He says they made it out of their home when the quake struck their village in southeastern Turkey, but he’s now worried about their ability to find basics such as food and ongoing shelter.

Read more: Turkey-Syria earthquake: Hope fading for survivors as deaths surpass 11,000

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Tomar says he’s now working to help his parents get out of the region hit hardest by the quake

Trending Now

He says some of his distant cousins and others he knew have been killed in the quake.

Story continues below advertisement

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Monday morning has killed more than 11,000 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

People search for their belongings at a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. An Ontario man says his Canadian parents are stuck in a village after the deadly earthquakes killed over 11,000 southeast of Turkey and parts of neighboring Syria. View image in full screen
People search for their belongings at a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. An Ontario man says his Canadian parents are stuck in a village after the deadly earthquakes killed over 11,000 southeast of Turkey and parts of neighboring Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hussein Malla

 

OntarioSyriaTurkeyEarthquakeSyria earthquaketurkey syria earthquakeSeyfi Tomar
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers