COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, 3 new hospitalizations; outbreak at Lindsay jail

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new COVID-19 death, 56 new lab-confirmed cases including three new hospitalizations over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Active lab-confirmed cases: 61 — down from 79 reported on Jan. 31 and 75 reported. Among the 61 active lab-confirmed cases, 28 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 are in Northumberland County and five are in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 158 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Jab. 31 update with a death reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 94 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 54 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were three new hospitalizations and no new intensive care admission since the Jan. 31 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 467 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for either patient.

Cumulative cases: 388 so far in 2023. There were 7,815 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,510 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 217 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 44 lab-confirmed cases in 2023.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared over the past week:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (Units 9A and 4C): Outbreak declared Feb. 6. Details not available. Ontario’s database for cases at provincial jails has not been updated since Jan. 17.

Other active outbreaks:

County Estates Retirement Home in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Jan. 31.

in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Jan. 31. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 30.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Fenelon Court long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30, 2022 and lifted on Feb. 6.

long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30, 2022 and lifted on Feb. 6. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg (houses 3-5 Maplewood Boulevard): Declared Jan. 25 and lifted on Feb. 4.

group home in Cobourg (houses 3-5 Maplewood Boulevard): Declared Jan. 25 and lifted on Feb. 4. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 24 on the rehab unit and lifted on Feb. 3

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 24 on the rehab unit and lifted on Feb. 3 Legion Village Supported Independent Living in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17 and lifted on Jan. 31.

Vaccination

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

This month and in March the GoVaxx bus will be visiting Northumberland and Haliburton counties offering first, second, third or fourth doses. Walk-ins are welcome or book an appointment.

In Northumberland County the bus will make stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:

Feb. 7: King Edward Park Arena in Brighton

Feb. 13 and Feb. 27: Keeler Centre in Colborne

March 3: Northumberland Mall in Cobourg

#GOVAXX Bus stops in Northumberland from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

🚏 Feb. 7 – King Edward Park Arena, Brighton

🚏 Feb. 13, 27 – Keeler Centre, Colborne

In Haliburton County, the bus stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be as follows:

Feb. 9, Feb. 19 and Feb. 21: Haliburton Welcome Centre in Haliburton