Southwestern Public Health Unit to close all COVID vaccine clinics in February

Send this page to someone via email

The Southwestern Public Health Unit announced on Tuesday that it will be closing all mass COVID-19 immunization clinics next month after nearly two years of operation.

The health unit opened its doors to two vaccine clinics in March 2021 — one in St. Thomas, Ont., and the other in Woodstock — with a third following soon after in Tillsonburg.

The remaining clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock are set to close as of Feb. 17.

At their peak, the health unit said more than 2,500 people were receiving vaccinations per day. As of the end of this month, more than 480,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 209,000 individuals cumulatively.

Story continues below advertisement

1/3 It's the end of an era. On February 17, 2023, after nearly two years of operation, we will close our Mass Immunization Clinics. Since they opened, more than 480,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered at these locations. pic.twitter.com/PRkNUGa5n1 — Southwestern Public Health (@SW_PublicHealth) January 31, 2023

Officials said that the clinics are closing now that “demand can be met by the staff of the health unit’s vaccine preventable diseases team within the context of its regular operations.”

Jaime Fletcher, the program manager who oversaw the opening of the clinics in 2021, said that Feb. 17 marks the last day the health unit is offering “walk-in, or appointment-based Covid-19 vaccination, five days a week, through dedicated clinics.”

“It has taken hundreds of staff, dozens of volunteers, and the commitment of innumerable partners to stand these clinics up and keep them operating for nearly two years,” Fletcher said.

“Moreover, thousands of community members championed the benefits of vaccination, shared our information on social media, provided rides to those needing them, and encouraged friends and families to get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“This milestone is shared by all of you.”

The news of the clinic closures comes as the London region marked three years since their first positive COVID-19 case which was recorded in the Forest City back on Jan. 31, 2020.

Community members still wishing to receive a vaccination after the closing date can book an appointment at ontario.ca.

The toll-free number 1-833-943-3900 is also available for booking support.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit the Southwestern Public Health Unit’s website.