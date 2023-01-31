Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Southwestern Public Health Unit to close all COVID vaccine clinics in February

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 3:10 pm
An empty cubicle awaits vaccine-seekers inside Woodstock's Goff Hall, a facility that's been transformed into a mass immunization clinic by Southwestern Public Health. View image in full screen
An empty cubicle awaits vaccine-seekers inside Woodstock's Goff Hall, a facility that's been transformed into a mass immunization clinic by Southwestern Public Health. Andrew Graham / Global News

The Southwestern Public Health Unit announced on Tuesday that it will be closing all mass COVID-19 immunization clinics next month after nearly two years of operation.

The health unit opened its doors to two vaccine clinics in March 2021 — one in St. Thomas, Ont., and the other in Woodstock — with a third following soon after in Tillsonburg.

The remaining clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock are set to close as of Feb. 17.

Read more: London, Ont. marks 3 years since first positive COVID-19 case, MLHU reflects

Read next: Almost all doctors in Canada support moving to pan-Canadian licensing: survey

At their peak, the health unit said more than 2,500 people were receiving vaccinations per day. As of the end of this month, more than 480,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 209,000 individuals cumulatively.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said that the clinics are closing now that “demand can be met by the staff of the health unit’s vaccine preventable diseases team within the context of its regular operations.”

Trending Now

Jaime Fletcher, the program manager who oversaw the opening of the clinics in 2021, said that Feb. 17 marks the last day the health unit is offering “walk-in, or appointment-based Covid-19 vaccination, five days a week, through dedicated clinics.”

“It has taken hundreds of staff, dozens of volunteers, and the commitment of innumerable partners to stand these clinics up and keep them operating for nearly two years,” Fletcher said.

“Moreover, thousands of community members championed the benefits of vaccination, shared our information on social media, provided rides to those needing them, and encouraged friends and families to get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“This milestone is shared by all of you.”

The news of the clinic closures comes as the London region marked three years since their first positive COVID-19 case which was recorded in the Forest City back on Jan. 31, 2020.

Community members still wishing to receive a vaccination after the closing date can book an appointment at ontario.ca.

The toll-free number 1-833-943-3900 is also available for booking support.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit the Southwestern Public Health Unit’s website.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 remains a public health emergency with over 170,000 deaths in past 8 weeks: WHO'
COVID-19 remains a public health emergency with over 170,000 deaths in past 8 weeks: WHO
COVID-19VaccineWoodstockSt. ThomasClosing2023Southwestern Public Health UnitFeb. 17vaccine clonic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers