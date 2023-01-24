Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 24th

Company rebranding benefits, the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games, keeping your kids safe online, and the positive effects of yoga.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
William Joseph Communications CEO talks rebranding on ADvice
Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communications says rebranding can be quite the process.
Townend talks about the steps, noting that companies can change their written brand, as well as their visual brand.
He adds rebranding can make a business stand out and can attract new customers.
Knights of Columbus Indoor Games kick off this week
USask Huskies coach Jason Reindl talks about how Saskatoon is a track-minded community as the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games begin.
One of the athletes competing, Michelle Harrison, discusses what it means to be a part of these games.
Harrison also talks about her mental and physical preparation before the games begin on Thursday.
Saskatoon Police discuss online extortion of youth
Cases have been cropping up surrounding children being extorted online.
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper is warning parents about sextortion, noting they can learn more at cybertip.ca.
Cooper says people pretending to be a young person on social media are convincing youth to share sexualized material, then threatening to share it.
Healthy Living: Yoga therapist Adrianne Vangool talks about the benefits
Physical therapist Adrianne Vangool says yoga can help people maximize the health benefits in the body.
She adds yoga is a system that can meet people where they are at, regardless of how flexible they might be.
Vangool notes that yoga can improve your mental health, physical health, and organ health.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 24
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Comments