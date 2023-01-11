Menu

Canada

Kingston city council delays eviction of people camped near Integrated Care Hub and Belle Park

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 9:43 am
Several tents in a wooded area near the integrated care hub. The tents are occupied by a number of homeless people in the Kingston area. View image in full screen
Several tents in a wooded area near the integrated care hub. The tents are occupied by a number of homeless people in the Kingston area. Global Kingston

Kingston city council voted 8-5 in favour of delaying the eviction of the residents around the Integrated Care Hub until March 21.

Multiple delegates spoke out against the city’s eviction of the unhoused residents at the Integrated Care Hub, with some speaking passionately about the work that the hub has done to treat the unhoused and the number of lives that have been saved due to people living within close proximity of the Integrated Care Hub.

Bylaw officers in Kingston last week issued eviction notices to residents of a camp near the Integrated Care Hub and Belle Park.

Those in opposition spoke about how this was a band-aid solution to an open wound, and they reiterated how council would be in the same position in March.

A new motion, suggested by the mayor, would declare a mental health and addiction crisis and request assistance from the Ontario government.

The motion passed unanimously.

Click to play video: 'First Nations groups, real estate developer team up for affordable housing in Belleville, Ont.,'
First Nations groups, real estate developer team up for affordable housing in Belleville, Ont.,
KingstonHomelessCampingEvictionUnhousedIntegrated Care HubICH
